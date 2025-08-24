After securing back-to-back victories in the Brazilian Serie A 2025, Santos FC suffered a slip up as they lost against Vasco da Gama by a massive margin of 6-0. It was shock defeat to them as Vasco are behind Santos in the Serie A 2025 points table. Santos are currently at the 15th place in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 points table having played 19 matches. They have won only six games, drew ten and lost three matches. It is slightly better than where they were in the initial parts of the season. The win-loss ratio clearly shows that Santos have been comparatively solid at the back. Neymar Jr Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Completing 250 Appearances for Santos FC Ahead of Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Despite being defensively better, Santos have failed to score goals which can earn them crucial three points. In their attacking front, their biggest weapon has been Neymar Jr. Neymar, being a superstar footballer, contributes a lot upfront in terms of creativity and goal scoring chances. But he hasn't been in the best of goal scoring forms as he has scored only three goals for Santos this season. Despite that fans keep their faith on him as he can change games in a flash with his skill as spotted against Flamengo earlier in the season. Meanwhile, fans eager to know whether Neymar will play in Santos' next match against Bahia will get the complete information here. Santos FC Sack Coach Cleber Xavier After Humiliating 0–6 Defeat in Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Will Neymar Play in Bahia vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match?

Neymar will not feature in the starting lineup of Santos in the match against Bahia away from home. There is an International break coming and Santos have informed the CBF (Brazil's football federation) that Neymar has suffered a thigh injury. It is reported that the injury is nothing but a thigh oedema, which will keep the creative forward sidelined for some time in the near future. An exact timeline for his return is yet to be confirmed. Neymar allegedly felt pain during an activity on Thursday. After tests, the injury was confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).