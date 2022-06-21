New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four Gold and one Bronze medals in the 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Bouts in 5 weight categories of women wrestling were held and the following women wrestlers won the medals: Mushkan (40 kg, Gold), Shruti (46 kg, Gold), Reena (53 kg, Gold), Savita (61 kg, Gold), Mansi Bhadana (69 kg, Bronze)

Also Read | Thomas Ceccon, Italian Swimmer, Breaks World Record At FINA World Championships 2022.

In addition, Ronit Sharma, 48 Kg. also clinched Gold medal in Greco Roman Style wrestling whereas the following Greco Roman Style Wrestlers also clinched Medals for the country: Pradeep Singh (110 kg, Silver) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg, Bronze)

The bouts in the remaining 5 weight categories of Women's Wrestling and 3 weight categories of Free Style will be held tomorrow.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron Crashes In Spain.

The tournament will conclude on June 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)