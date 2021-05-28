New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee on Friday decided to extend National Team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021.

Henry Menezes, Deputy Chairman, Technical Committee of AIFF chaired a meeting via video conferencing on Friday.

While Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF and Abhishek Yadav, Deputy General Secretary, AIFF attended the meeting, Shyam Thapa, the current Chairman of the Committee, and also a former India International, could not be there owing to illness.

The General Secretary intimated the committee about the roadmap and the status of the team's preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup slated to be held in India from October 11-30, 2022.

The Committee reflected, and mentioned about the current pandemic situation which prohibits any footballing activities to be held in India, and all future camps will kick-off as and when the condition in India improves.

"Furthermore, the Committee unanimously decided to extend National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021. The Committee will meet again in September to discuss the future pathway forward," a statement from AIFF read.

Stimac who is in charge of the National Team's preparation in Doha for India's forthcoming matches in forthcoming matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers, slated to be played from June 3 onwards, was on contract till May 15.

Meanwhile, Savio Medeira will take charge as AIFF's interim Technical Director as approved by the Committee.

Despite Thapa's absence, he was apprised, and he individually also spoke to members over the phone. Menezes lauded AIFF's effort to liaise with the Qatar FA to waive off the 10-day quarantine period in Doha, thus allowing the boys to start their practice sessions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)