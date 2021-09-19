New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Indian pairs of Siddhesh Pande-Mudit Dani and Fidel R Snehit-Sudhanshu Grover had to be content with bronze medals after losing their respective men's doubles semifinals at the ITTF Kazakhstan International Open in Karaganda.

Both the pairs put up a great show throughout the tournament before suffering defeats in contrasting fashion in their respective semi-finals.

While Maharashtra duo of Mudit and Siddhesh suffered a 0-3 loss against the Saudi Arabian pair of Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi, Snehit and Sudhanshu went down fighting 2-3 against Kazakh pair of Alan Kurmangaliyev and Kirill Gerassimenko.

Snehit also entered the singles final after defeating Pavel Platonov of Belarus 4-1.

The world number 405 Indian will take on 46th ranked Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan in the gold medal match.

Indian women's doubles pair of Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen also stormed into the final, outclassing Uzbek duo of Kamila Khalikova and Mekhriniso Norkulova 3-1.

They will now face Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia in the title clash.

