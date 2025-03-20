New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A 27-member Indian contingent, comprising 19 para swimmers and 8 officials, is set to represent the nation at the prestigious 2025 Para Swimming World Series, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 20 to 23.

The team will be led by Paralympian and Arjuna Awardee Sharath M Gayakwad, who now serves as the national coach.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sharath said, "This is one of the most promising contingents India has produced. The team has trained with incredible dedication, and I'm confident they will make the nation proud on the international stage," as quoted in a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The squad features a strong blend of experience and emerging talent. Niranjan Mukundan, a 2021 Paralympian, brings international pedigree and leadership. Shridhar N Malagi, Gopichand Lingual, and Tejas Nandakumar, all Asian Para Games finalists, are expected to be key contenders. Herojit Rajkumar and Shams Alam, known for their consistency and perseverance, add crucial depth to the team.

Devanshi Satija, a 2018 Asian Para Games medalist, returns with renewed energy, while Vaishnavi Jagtap continues to make rapid strides with promising performances. Himanshu Nandal, who is completely visually impaired since birth, has emerged as a standout talent with multiple national golds and record-breaking feats. He had also achieved the qualifying time for the 2024 Paris Paralympics but couldn't participate due to the unavailability of slots.

The team also includes rising swimmers such as Afrid Attar, Ali Imam, Chaitanya Kulkarni, Bhavani Karthik, Ajibur Molla, Sai Nikhil, Kiran Tak, Sathi Mondal, and Garima Vyas, each contributing to India's growing bench strength in para-swimming.

This participation marks another important chapter in India's journey towards sporting excellence and inclusivity. With high hopes and strong preparation, the team is determined to deliver spirited performances and elevate India's presence on the global para-sports stage. (ANI)

