New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): India teenager Donnarumma Gukesh on Sunday scripted history as he defeated Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Aimchess Rapid online tournament, becoming the youngest player ever to beat him as world champion.

The 16-year-old Donnarumma beat Carlsen with white in the 9th round and hence defeated the Norwegian during his reign as world champion. It is also crucial to note that Carlsen was dominated by Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi as well.

In the seventh round of the preliminary matches of the Aimchess Rapid online chess competition on Sunday, Erigaisi defeated Carlsen. Before agreeing to a draw with Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Erigaisi won three straight games, defeating Nils Grandelius (Sweden), Daniel Naroditsky (USA), and Carlsen (Poland).

Last month, Erigaisi fell to Carlsen in the Julius Baer Generation Cup online competition's championship match. He was able to recover from a sluggish start to the competition and return to the top eight thanks to his 54-move victory over the world champion.

There are 16 players competing in the Aimchess Rapid tournament, which is a part of the Meltwater Champions Tour, five of whom are from India. (ANI)

