World No.4 Rafael Nadal beats Australia's Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-0), 5-7, 6-4 to set up a semi-final clash with 18-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz here at the Indian Wells.

The 21-time grand slam champion won his 19th consecutive match since the start of the year with a win over the Australian.

In the opening set, Kyrgios drew first blood, breaking Nadal to take a 2-1 lead. Kyrgios was broken when he was serving for the first set and was also warned for smashing his racquet. Nadal fought his way back to take the set to a tie-breaker but in the tie-break, the Spaniard won all the points to go one game up.

The Australian World No. 132 clawed his way back winning the second set 5-7 to make it one set apiece and take the match to the decider. In the third and final set, the 35-year-old Spaniard held his nerve to win it 6-4 and set up a semi-final battle with his countrymen Carlos Alcaraz who defeated defending champion from Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

The 18-year old Alcaraz registered a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over the Norrie. (ANI)

