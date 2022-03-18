India will take on Australia in the latest round of matches in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on March 19, 2022 (Saturday). Both teams enter the game in contrasting forms. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs Australia Women, Women’s World Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated.

Australia are one of the two teams to win all their matches so far in the competition and will be aiming to continue that run. The Meg Lanning-side have been brilliant in the tournament and will enter the match as favourites. Meanwhile, India are entering the game on the back of a defeat and have won two of their four fixtures. However, Mithali Raj’s team has the quality to cause upsets and will aim to get the better of the record champions.

When is India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland in New Zealand on March 19, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs Australia Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs Australia Women match online.

