The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 enter into the quarterfinal stage as eight teams have qualified for this round. The UEL 2021-22 quarter-final draw will be held on March 18, 2022 (Friday) at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. Meanwhile, fans searching for UEFA Europa League 2021-22 quarterfinal live streaming details can scroll down below. Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona, Europa League: Catalans Advance After Comeback Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The draw will feature the eight winners from the Round of 16. Two teams from Germany (Frankfurt, Leverkusen) and one each from Spain (Barcelona), England (West Ham), Italy (Atalanta), Portugal (Porto), France (Lyon) and Scotland (Rangers) have made it to the last eight. Unlike the previous round, there will be no restrictions on which team can be drawn against which as all are eligible to play against each other.

When Will UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Draw Take Place? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal draw for the 2021-22 European football season will take place on March 18, 2022 (Friday) in Nyon, Switzerland. The UEL 2021-22 draw is set to begin at 06:00 pm IST and 13:30 CET.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Quarterfinal? TV Channels in India

Fans eager to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarterfinal draw will be excited to know that Sony Network will be broadcasting the draw live in India. The 2021-22 UEL draw will be telecasted live on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) channels on TV.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Quarterfinal?

For those not able to watch the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal draw live on any television set can switch to online platforms as SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, which will be live streaming the 2021-22 UEL for fans in India. Fans can also live stream the draw for free on UEFA's official website.

