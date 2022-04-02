New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Indian Women's Football Team sailed for Jordan to play two international friendly matches against Egypt and Jordan next week.

The Blue Tigresses had earlier assembled in Goa for a brief training camp, before leaving for Jordan, where they are set to face Egypt on April 5 and Jordan on April 8.

Also Read | Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The team had a brief camp in Goa and has now travelled to Jordan with a squad of 23 players for the two friendlies. A number of youngsters have been included in the squad, with the likes of defender Kristina Devi, midfielder Martina Thokchom and forward Mariyammal Balamurugan who had previously played in different age groups.

Talking about the team's performance Indian head coach Thomas Dennerby said, "For sure, we want to have two very good games against quality opponents. We have equal respect for both, but we ourselves have a very good team, and we expect to have two good performances." (ANI)

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)