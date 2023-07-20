Russelsheim [Germany], July 20 (ANI): Germany got the better of the Indian women’s hockey team with a 2-0 win here on Wednesday.

This was the Indian Team’s second outing against the home team. They previously played a match against China as part of their three-match German Tour which is part of the Indian team’s preparations for the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

While the two teams remained in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter, intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter when Germany unleashed a lethal attack. Though India had earned two penalty corners in the previous quarters, they were unable to convert. Germany faced converted swiftly from the third penalty corner they created.

Nike Lorenz (52’), who scored a double in yesterday’s match against India, scored Germany’s first goal today through a PC while Charlotte Stapenhorst (54’) scored a fine field goal for the German side to conclude the proceedings.

Up next, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will travel to Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament to be held in Terassa, Spain.

In the previous match Indian women's hockey team lost 1-4 to Germany while in their first match they lost 2-3 to China. This is India's third consecutive defeat in as many matches.(ANI)

