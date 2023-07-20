The inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 is all set to get underway on July 20. The entire marquee tournament will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The summit clash of the marquee tournament will take July 29. The Zim Afro T10 will kick-start with Bulawayo Braves locking horns with Harare Hurricanes. Both teams are studded with top-quality players, and fans are set to witness some breathtaking action. Zim Afro T10 2023: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves To Play Tournament Opener on July 20

Talking about Bulawayo, they have the likes of skipper Sikandar Raza, Ashton Turner, Tymal Mills, Ryan Burl Ben McDermott and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the mix. The team management would want their top stars to do the heavy lifting in the clash against Hurricanes and start the tournament with a win.

Coming to Harare Hurricanes, they are packed with seasoned performances of the T20 circuit. Harare have former India cricketer Robin Uthappa at the helm and besides Uthappa, the team have gun players like Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi, S. Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan and Evin Lewis in their arsenal. Hurricanes would look to put up a clinical display in the tournament opener against Bulawayo.

The first match of Zim Afro T10 2023 which will witness Bulawayo Braves and Harare Hurricanes taking center stage will begin on Thursday, July 20 at the Harare Sports Club. The match will kick-start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 in India. Therefore, the fans in India can tune in to Sports18 Khel (Hindi) channel to watch the live telecast of the game between Bulawayo Braves and Harare Hurricanes. Sports News | Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani Dispels Questions on Corruption at Zim Afro T10

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will live stream all the games of Zim Afro T10. So, cricket fanatics in India can enjoy the BUB vs HAH Match on the JioCinema app or website for free.

