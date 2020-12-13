Sydney, Dec 13 (PTI) India's warm-up game against Australia A ended in a draw on the third and final day as Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored defiant unbeaten centuries, here on Sunday.

India declared their second innings at overnight score of 386 for four, setting the home side a stiff 473-run target.

The Australians were at 307 for four when the two captains shook hands.

Indian bowlers got early success but McDermott (107) and Wildermuth (111) dug their heels to deny the visitors a chance to win the game.

India had bundled out Australia A for 108 after being dismissed for 194 on the opening day at the SCG.

Brief Scores:

India: 194 and 386/4d

Australia 'A': 108 and 307 for 4 in 75 overs. (B Mdermott 107 not out J Wildermuth 111 not out; M Shami 2/58).

