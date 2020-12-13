NorthEast United and Chennai FC will face each other in match 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). The Highlanders lead the head-to-head record between the teams. NorthEast have won six of the 12 encounters with Chennaiyin recording three wins and three games have ended in a draw. NorthEast have also won three of the last five matches between the teams. NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Both teams have made contrasting starts to the ISL 2O20-21 season and NorthEast currently are the only unbeaten side in the league while Chennaiyin are struggling near the bottom. A win will see the Highlanders go level on points with leaders Mumbai City with a big win taking them on top. Meanwhile, the two-time champions could close the gap between them and the top four with a win in this match.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC – February 25, 2020 – Match Drawn 2-2

This is the latest meeting between the two teams and Chennaiyin managed to snatch a draw in the dying moments. Martin Chaves scored on either side of Masih Sighani’s goal to give the hosts a lead in the game but Lallianzula Chhangte scored in the 90th minute to end the game on level terms.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC – January 16, 2020 – Chennaiyin Won 2-0

This is Chennaiyin’s only win against the Highlanders in the last five meetings between the sides. Rafael Crivellaro opened the scoring early in the second half after a cagey first period and then the points were secured by Nerijus Vlaskis, who netted just minutes later.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC – January 26, 2019 – NorthEast won 1-0

The Highlanders dominated the lion’s share of possession and more efforts on goal. However, NorthEast only managed to make their superiority count in the final minutes of the game as Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the winner three minutes from time.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United – October 18, 2018 – NorthEast Won 4-3

The roller coaster of a match ended with the highlanders emerging victorious by an odd goal in seven. The two teams came out all guns blazing as the first half ended on 3-3. Rowlin Borges scored within 10 minutes of the restart to give his side a crucial win.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC – January 19, 2018 – NorthEast won 3-1

The visitors dominated the possession and had more efforts on goal during the game but it was the home side who came up with the cutting edge in the final third. Chennaiyin were wasteful as only four of their 18 shots were on target. SeIminlen Doungel scored a hat-trick in this match.

