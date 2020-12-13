Bengaluru FC will go head-to-head with Kerala Blasters FC in the second match of the doubleheader Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter takes place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 13. Although Bengaluru haven’t faced a single defeat this season, they certainly have been reluctant in their approach and has just one win and three draws from four outings. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters are still looking for their first win of the season, and they must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for BFC vs KBFC match. NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Stakes are very high in the game as a win for Bengaluru FC will advance them in the top-four while a victory for Kerala Blasters will kick-start their campaign for the season. Speaking of the history, the two southern rivals have faced each other on six occasions with Bengaluru dominating the head-to-head record. They have won on four occasions while the pendulum swung in Kerala’s favour only once. The remaining encounter ended in a draw. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

BFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

BFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Juanan (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC) and Nishu Kumar (KBFC) must be your defenders.

BFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC) and Seityasen Singh (KBFC) must be your midfielders.

BFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC) must be your forwards.

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) should be captain of your fantasy team while Vicente Gomez (KBFC) will be a good pick for the vice-captain slot.

