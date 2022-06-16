Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI): Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 after losing in the Round of 16 matches in Jakarta on Thursday.

Playing at Court 1, the Indian duo got defeated by China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-16, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

Apart from them, Indian shuttler Sameer Verma also lost in his men's singles encounter and bowed out of the tournament. He lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-10, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 41 minutes.

Later in the day, Prannoy HS will be going up against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in men's singles clash while M R Ajun and Dhruv Kapila will be facing China's Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi in men's doubles encounter. (ANI)

