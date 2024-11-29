Durban [South Africa], November 29 (ANI): In a blow to South Africa, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will miss the remainder of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after sustaining a fractured right middle finger during the first Test at Durban.

During the first innings, Mulder was struck on the lower hand while batting, and subsequent X-rays confirmed the fracture. Mulder remained unbeaten on 9 in his side's 191. Skipper Temba Bavuma made the majority of these runs, making 70 in 117 balls, with nine fours and a six.

Batter Matthew Breetzke, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh last month, has been named as Mulder's replacement for the second match, scheduled from 5 to 9 December at St George's Park in Gqeberha, as per ICC. Matthew has played a Test and eight T20Is for Proteas, scoring one half-century across formats.

An underwhelming batting performance from the visitors has South Africa in pole position in the first Test, after Sri Lanka was bundled out for just 42 in their first innings, courtesy of a cracking seven-wicket haul from Marco Jansen.

In the second innings currently, the Proteas have scored in excess of 200 runs with fifties from Tristan Stubbs and Bavuma. They lead by a gigantic 363 runs.

Both teams remain in the race to make it to the WTC Final in June. While South Africa needs a clean sweep at home to increase their chances, the visitors will have to grab at least a game in the two-match Test series to boost their own chances of making it to the Lord's.

South Africa Squad for second Test: Temba Bavuma (Captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

