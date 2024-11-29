Three former South African cricketers, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Thamsanqa Tsolekile, and Ethy Mbhalati, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in match-fixing during the 2015/2016 T20 Ram Slam Challenge. The former cricketers were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks. South Africa Retains U19 Women's Squad From Ireland Series for India Tour Ahead of Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025.

Ethy Mbhalati was arrested on November 18, whereas Thamsanqa Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe were arrested separately on November 28 and 29, respectively. All three former cricketers were arrested after a detailed investigation was done by the DPCI's Serious Corruption Investigation Unit following allegations made by a whistleblower in October 2016.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, who is the national head of the DPCI, stated that Hawks are committed to upholding fairness and professionalism. He also thanked Cricket South Africa (CSA) for smooth cooperation. "Corruption undermines the integrity of sport. The Hawks are committed to upholding fairness and professionalism in all spheres of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their cooperation and commitment to addressing this scourge," said Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, who is the national head of the DPCI. Gulam Bodi, Former South African Cricketer, Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment in Spot-Fixing Case.

The initial investigation of the match-fixing emerged in 2016 when CSA's anti-corruption unit officer found suspicious activity involving former cricketer Gulam Bodi. Bodi was then arrested in July 2018, and he was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2019. Other players involved in the scandal include Jean Symes, who was arrested in May 2021 and then received a four-year sentence (wholly suspended for five years). Pumi Matshikwe was arrested in February 2022, and he was sentenced to six years of imprisonment (wholly suspended for five years).

Ethy Mbhalati appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. His case was postponed to February 20, 2025, until further instruction. Meanwhile, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Thamsanqa Tsolekile have faced five counts of corruption under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004 (PRECCA). Tsolekile and Tsotsobe's case was heard on November 29 and was postponed to February 26, 2025.

