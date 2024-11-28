Sri Lanka have been bowled out for just 42 runs in the first Test against South Africa. This is their lowest-ever total in Test cricket, going past 71 that they have managed against Pakistan in Kandy, 1994. While responding to the South Africa national cricket team's 191, Sri Lanka national cricket team batters did not look to have any sort of momentum at all as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Marco Jansen was the best of all the South African bowlers as he took seven wickets while conceding just 18 runs. Gerald Coetzee took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada scalped one. This is also the lowest Test total at the Kingsmead in Durban. On Which Channel South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs SL Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 42 Against South Africa

What have we just witnessed here!😱😃 A record lowest innings at Kingsmead here 🇱🇰Sri Lanka are bowled out for 42 (1st Innings)#WozaNawe#BePartOfIt #SAvSL — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 28, 2024

