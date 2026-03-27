Florida [US], March 27 (ANI): Inter Miami CF will honour Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi by dedicating a section of their new Nu Stadium in his name, set to be unveiled as the "Leo Messi Stand."

The "Leo Messi Stand" at Nu Stadium will honour their 38-year-old captain, Messi, marking a break from tradition, as such tributes are usually reserved for retired legends of the game.

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"Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi's stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honour. Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built on nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch. Recognising someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realising you are witnessing something unique," Inter Miami CF said in a statement.

Since joining the club in the summer of 2023, Messi was key in captaining them to their historic first four trophies by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title and the 2025 MLS Cup.

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In terms of individual accolades, Messi has continued setting the standard since he arrived in MLS, including winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) and being named Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player both in 2024 and 2025 to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Notably, he has also established himself as Inter Miami's all-time leader both in goals and assists, tallying 82 goals and 53 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions to date.

Earlier this month, Messi created history by becoming only the second men's footballer to score 900 goals in official matches, reaching the landmark during Inter Miami CF's 1-1 draw against Nashville SC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Argentine legend and Inter Miami captain joined his rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men's players to reach 900 goals. (ANI)

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