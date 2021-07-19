Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the IOC Athletes' Commission (AC) discussed the final preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, including the athlete experience and COVID-19 countermeasures on Monday during their regular joint meeting.

During Monday's meeting, the Chair of the IOC AC, Kirsty Coventry, said: "The Olympic Games will start in a few days, and athletes' enthusiasm is rising as the day of their competitions is approaching. Athletes will benefit from a wide-ranging activity programme, supported by Olympic Partners. The programme has been designed to ensure that all will have the best experience possible while in Tokyo. The initiatives in place at the Olympic Village will also promote our shared values of respect, peace, equality, inclusion, and solidarity."

With only four days to go to the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the focus of the meeting was on the diligent preparations put in place by the organisers to allow the athletes of the world to compete at their best while ensuring the safety of all Games participants.

Many of the 11,000 athletes due to compete at the Games have now landed in Tokyo and expressed their gratitude, support, and excitement.

The health and safety of athletes have been one of the key principles in the delivery of the Olympic Games, with stringent COVID-19 countermeasures put in place to protect all those involved while preserving the athlete experience.

At Tokyo 2020, athletes will elect four members of the IOC AC to replace those finishing their terms. Voting opened on July 13 in the Olympic Village, with 30 candidates standing for election.

Athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will take place from July 23 to August 8. (ANI)

