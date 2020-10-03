Sharjah [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who made his debut this season after recovering from an injury said franchise and family fully supported him to make a comeback.

Nagarkoti had been riddled with injuries and could not make his debut for KKR ever since he was picked in the IPL auction in 2018.

Also Read | KXIP vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18.

The 20-year-old made his IPL debut against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 26 and in the last game, he bagged his first wicket of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals. He returned with the figures of 2-13 against Rajasthan.

"I got full support from my family and KKR. It was a tough time of my life but I recovered and tried to become better than before," Nagarkoti said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Ravi Ashwin Comes in For DC As Dinesh Karthik Opts to Field First.

On the other hand, young batting sensation Shubman Gill revealed how he practiced during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in India.

"Everyone was trying to keep themselves busy. I was also practicing with the smiley ball during the lockdown," Gill said.

In the three matches so far, Gill has amassed 124 runs including unbeaten 70 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad. He was recently included in the KKR's leadership group by the head coach Brendon McCullum.

KKR will play against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium later in the day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)