Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take each other in match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played in Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams have a chance to move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table with a win in this encounter. Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to field first. DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both teams have won two of their three games in the competition but are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results. Delhi Capitals’ winning run was ended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing while Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals with a complete display to win their second game on the bounce after an opening day defeat. DC vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16.

DC vs KKR Team and Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c&wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sharjah has been one of the highest-scoring ground in IPL 2020 as teams have managed to soccer 200+ runs on the pitch. Although both teams are playing their first game on this ground, they can expect similar conditions. Spinners have had a hard time at this stadiums so pace bowlers will be crucial.

The two teams have met each other 23 times in the competition and the two-time champions have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record. Kolkata Knight Riders have 13 wins to their name to Delhi’s 10. Both teams are in great form and have all the makings of an entertaining match.

