Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI): As Mumbai Indians climbed to the top position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after a win over Delhi Capitals an elated skipper Rohit Sharma called it a "perfect day" for his team.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored their respective half-century to guide Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. Yadav and de Kock both scored 53 runs in the match as they helped their team to chase a decent target of 163 runs.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points," Sharma said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Also, Sharma made his 150th appearance for Mumbai Indians during the match. "150th @IPL appearance for Hitman in #MI colours," Mumbai Indians had tweeted before the match.

Despite admitting his team did everything right in the match, Sharma is still seeking improvement.

"We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on. We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end," he said.

"We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament," Sharma added.

Mumbai Indians now have 10 points from seven games and will take on Kolkata Knight Rider on October 16. (ANI)

