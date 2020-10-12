Riding on half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets to go at the pinnacle of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings. Chasing 163 in Abu Dhabi, the four-time champions lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the fifth over. However, Yadav came out to bat at number three, and since then, it was one-way traffic. De Kock and Yadav smashed Kagiso Rabada and Co all over the park, knocking DC out of the contest. Though Delhi bowlers added some spice in the game, picking wickets in the end overs but the four-time champions still managed to cross the line. MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The decision didn’t prove to be brilliant as Prithvi Shaw departed in the third ball. DC debutant Ajinkya Rahane played some excellent shots, but he also perished after scoring 15 runs. Nevertheless, opener Shikhar Dhawan joined forces with skipper Shreyas Iyer, and the duo stabilized their side’s innings. The captain departed for 42, but the former remained unbeaten and scored his first fifty of the season. With wickets in hand, Capitals were cruising towards a mammoth total, but Jasprit Bumrah bowled exceptionally well in the death overs. As a result, DC posted 162/4which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Mumbai Indians Fans Celebrate As Rohit Sharma and Co. Go Top Of IPL 2020 Points Table After 5-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals.

# Mumbai Indians pip Delhi Capitals to go at the top of the IPL 2020 team standings.

# Ajinkya Rahane made his debut for Delhi Capitals in this match.

# Rohit Sharma becomes the second player after Kieron Pollard to play 150 matches for Mumbai Indians.

# Shikhar Dhawan scored his first half-century of the season.

# The southpaw also completed 1000 runs for the Delhi-based franchise in IPL.

# Quinton de Kock registered his 12th half-century in IPL.

# Suryakumar Yadav recorded his ninth fifty in Indian Premier League.

With this, Mumbai Indians topple Delhi Capitals to go at the top of the team standings. They will next meet Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and Co will like to go back in the winning ways against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).