By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh's decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced campaigner for commentary duties during the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ANI, a Star India official said they have till next week to close the panel of commentators and with confirmation coming in on Thursday that Harbhajan will skip the season, the broadcasters are more than willing to get him on board.

"We came to know yesterday that Harbhajan is not going to play this season and we are definitely keen to rope him in for commentary duties during the IPL season. After all, he brings in with him loads of experience and he also has commentated before so it won't be new for him. We will be closing the list of commentators by next week and would surely approach him," the official said.

ANI had on Thursday reported that the CSK team management in the UAE had already been told to plan for life minus Harbhajan for this edition of the league. "He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source had said.

A BCCI functionary said his experience in the commentary box could work well for the viewers considering his knowledge about the game. "Harbhajan may have come to terms with the fact that he is getting on in years and it's no longer easy to play a gruelling season of the IPL for him and that the drive may no longer be as strong.

"However, he would be a good addition to the commentary team or as a TV expert as he has been a champion player and would be able to share tremendous insight with the viewers," the functionary told ANI.

It has also been learnt that Harbhajan is set to continue as an expert with the India Today Group during the tournament that will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 10. (ANI)

