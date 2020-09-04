CSK Fans Were Left Upset After Harbhajan Singh Pulled Out of IPL 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh has become the latest cricketer to pull out of IPL 2020. The off-spinner has reportedly decided to skip Indian Premier League season 13 due to personal reasons and has conveyed his decision to the CSK board. Harbhajan is the second CSK player after Suresh Raina to withdraw from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. The Turbanator had delayed his travel to UAE although the rest of the squad had reached there on August 21. Harbhajan’s sudden decision to withdraw has left many CSK fans upset and they expressed their sadness with funny memes and GIFs on social media. IPL 2020 Player Update: CSK Spinner Harbhajan Singh to Skip Indian Premier League 13 Due to Personal Reasons.

Harbhajan had also missed the five-day conditioning camp in Chennai before the team travelled to UAE to prepare for IPL 2020. Although reports had earlier mentioned that Bhajji will join the three-time IPL winners at a later date, speculations were rife that the 40-year-old might skip the franchise league this season. According to an NDTV report, Harbhajan has already conveyed his decision to CSK about his decision to skip the IPL. Any official announcement, however, has not been made as yet. IPL 2020 Team Update: CSK Players, Support Staff Test COVID-19 Negative for Second Time, to Begin Pre-Season Camp From Friday Evening.

Many fans took to social media to express their sadness on not being able to watch the veteran offspinner bowl in IPL 2020. Harbhajan has been a match-winner for CSK since joining them from Mumbai Indians in 2018. Take a look at some reactions and funny memes from upset CSK fans.

MS Dhoni Watching Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh Pull Out of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni watching his teammates like Suresh Rains and #HarbhajanSingh pulling out of league be like pic.twitter.com/wxBq1GMHMu — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) September 4, 2020

CSK Fans After Harbhajan Singh Pulled Out of IPL 20020

After Suresh Rains Now, #HarbhajanSingh also drops out of IPL... Meanwhile CSK Fans: pic.twitter.com/WZeLhPSi4r — Aakash Hardasmalani (@Aakashhhh11) September 4, 2020

MS Dhoni After Harbhajan and Raina Pulled Out of IPL 2020

CSK Fans After Hearing Harbhajan and Raina Will Skip IPL

After Knowing #HarbhajanSingh Also Opt Out From #IPL2020 Due To Personal Reasons.. CSK Fans Be Like - pic.twitter.com/Y44QA1qYYO — Jethiyaa(New Id) (@Lal_Jethiya2) September 4, 2020

Chennai Super Kings Fans Right Now...

Some CSK Fans Can't Just Take it Anymore

CSK Board to Players

CSK Fans After Both Raina and Harbhajan Withdraw From IPL

After Suresh Raina Now, #HarbhajanSingh also drops out of IPL 2020 Meanwhile CSK Fans: pic.twitter.com/AbAQ2kLKJ0 — Underrated Nik🙏 (@AniketDolas_) September 4, 2020

Meanwhile RCB Fans on Hearing the News

Other CSK Players to Raina and Harbhajan

Confused Chennai Super Kings Fans...

Harbhajan Singh to Other CSK Players

Player's coming to Dubai and returning to India #HarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/P5mhnlhuyE — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) September 4, 2020

His decision now leaves the MS Dhoni-led team without two of their most experienced campaigners. Raina, unlike Harbhajan, has however not ruled out any chances of a return to UAE ahead of IPL 2020, which begins on September 19. Meanwhile, CSK are also set to begin their pre-season camp on September 04 after the players and support staff tested negative for COVID-19 in two successive tests.

All players and support staff, apart from the 13 that had tested positive, passed the third round of tests and will start the pre-season camp. The other 13 members, which includes players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will complete their two-week quarantine period and then undergo two COVID-19 tests before joining the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).