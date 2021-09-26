Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Hat-trick hero Harshal Patel, and Glen Maxwell handed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a comprehensive victory by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Harshal Patel (4-17) starred with the ball for RCB as the 30-year-old dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar on three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to turn the tide in favour of Virat Kohli-led side.

For RCB, Glen Maxwell was another hero in the match as after scoring a half-century (56), the Australian followed it by scalping two crucial wickets with the ball in hand. RCB skipper Virat Kohli also scored a half-century in the match.

Chasing the target of 166, Mumbai Indians had a brilliant start as their openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma frustrated RCB' bowlers throughout the first powerplay. The duo gathered 56 runs after the 6 overs in the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal provided the much-needed breakthrough for the RCB in the seventh over as he sent Quinton de Kock back to the pavilion at the score of 24. With spinners on both ends, MI felt the heat in the middle overs.

Glen Maxwell struck for RCB in the 10th over as he removed dangerous-looking MI captain Rohit Sharma. Sharma walked back after scoring 43 off 28 balls. In the very next over, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Ishan Kishan after MI batter mistimed a slog.

With runs in scarcity, wickets kept falling for MI as Glenn Maxwell struck again in the 14th over. The Australian all-rounder clean bowled Krunal Pandya for 5 off 11 balls. Mohammed Siraj joined the wicket-taking pack in the 15th over after he sent back Suryakumar Yadav (8 off 9) to the pavilion.

Harshal Patel dusted all hopes for MI in the 17th over of the match after he took an incredible hattrick. Patel removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar for his hat-trick as defending champions suffered a stunning collapse.

Yuzvendra Chahal clinched his third of the match in the next over. Patel then removed Adam Milne in the penultimate over to wrap up MI's innings.

Earlier, Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli starred with the bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a score of 165/6. For RCB, Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli played innings of 56 and 51 respectively. K.S Bharat also played a crucial knock of 32 for the team in red. Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets while Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Rahul Chahar returned with one wicket each for Mumbai Indians.

Put in to bat first, RCB had a decent start as they end up scoring 48 runs in the first six overs with the loss of one wicket. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal in the powerplay while bowling the second over. RCB batter edged to Quinton de Kock.

Virat Kohli along with K.S Bharat strengthen RCB innings as the duo soon raced towards 51 run partnership in 31 balls. Rahul Chahar provided the much-needed breakthrough for MI in the 9th over as Bharat walked back for 32 off 25 after getting caught at deep cover.

Glen Maxwell then joined the RCB skipper on the pitch and the duo stabilised the innings of the team in red. Virat Kohli continued with his carnage and brought up his second consecutive IPL half-century in the 15th over of the innings. But the RCB skipper was not able to profit from the good start as he walked back to the pavilion in the very next over after getting caught on deep. Adam Milne sent Kohli to the dressing room after a fine inning of 51 off 42 balls.

Maxwell then scored his fifty in the 18th over of the match - off just 33 balls -which included three sixes. Bumrah who was bowling penultimate over removed dangerous-looking Glen Maxwell and AB de Villiers on two consecutive deliveries. Glenn Maxwell returned to the pavilion after scoring 56 off 37 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed was the last RCB player to get out after he was bowled by Trent Boult in the last over. RCB's innings ended on 165/6.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 165/6 (Glen Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3-36, Trent Boult 1-17) vs Mumbai Indians(Rohit Sharma 43, Quinton de Kock 24; Harshal Patel 4-17, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-11.) (ANI)

