When it comes to commitment, over the years, Chennai Super Kings would be proud of their players as there have been occasions when they have played even with minor injuries. Now here's another occasion when yet another player played with a minor injury. It was none other than Faf du Plessis who batted with an injured knee. While handling his batting duties, the South African batsman got injured and was bleeding. But he continued to bat and also took on the field with the injury. CSK vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja’s Cameo Helps Chennai Super Kings Win by Two Wickets.

He was pictured by the fans on social media and they hailed him for the commitment. In fact, even the official account of CSK lauded him for the same. They also remembered Shane Watson who batted with a bleeding knee during IPL 2019 Finals against the Mumbai Indians. They took to social media and posted a tweet with both Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis playing with bleeding knees.

Check out the post below:

Talking about the game Ravindra Jadeja's cameo of 22 runs from 8 balls helped the team achieve the target as he made a mockery of the bowlers with his towering four and sixes after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina got out. In the end, the Yellow Army won the match by 2 runs. Sunil Narine chipped with the wicket in the last over but it was way too late to save KKR from the woes.

