Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum addressed his side in the dressing room, saying that his team should look to play an exciting brand of cricket to give people some respite during these testing times.

"I know people out there are struggling with what's going on out there at the moment. In terms of the pandemic and the situation, not just here in India but also abroad, heightened here in India. I understand it's a difficult time, we are going to do our best and play a brand of cricket and style of cricket that gives people back home something to look forward to even if it's just for a three-four hour period," said McCullum while addressing his teammates in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KKR.

"We are in a privileged position, we can give little bit of hope even in these testing times," he added.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins also urged everyone to stay indoors. "It's to everyone out there in India, we are all thinking of you, we know it's a really tough time, stay safe, look after each other," said Cummins.

Batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and players Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna also urged the players to stay indoors and stay safe against this deadly virus.

On Monday, Australian pacer Pat Cummins also donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

KKR is currently at the fifth position in the IPL points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

