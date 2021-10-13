Sharjah [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 2-26 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Delhi Capitals to 135/5 in Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sent into bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a steady start as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on 32 runs for the first wicket, but this stand was finally broken in the 5th over by Varun Chakravarthy as he outclassed Shaw (18). After the end of the first six overs, Delhi Capitals' score read 38/1.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Almost Scored ‘Puskas Winning Goal’ Against Luxembourg, Check Video.

Marcus Stoinis came out to bat at number three and along with Dhawan, the duo put on 39 runs for the second wicket. However, as soon as Delhi started to gain an upper hand, KKR got the breakthrough of Stoinis (18) as Shivam Mavi dismissed the right-handed batter. Soon after, the set batter Dhawan (36) was sent back to the pavilion by Chakravarthy, and Delhi was reduced to 83/3 in the 15th over.

KKR managed to maintain a stranglehold over DC batters and this further resulted in the dismissal of skipper Rishabh Pant (6) and the task of reaching a competitive score rested on the shoulders of Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer.

Also Read | KKR 15/0 in 2 Overs (Target 136 Runs) | KKR vs DC Live Score Updates of Vivo IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill & Venkatesh Iyer Look to Give a Flying Start to Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the final three overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 36 more runs and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 130-run mark.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 135/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Shreyas Iyer 30*; Varun Chakravarthy 2-26) vs KKR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)