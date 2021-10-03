Sharjah [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer George Garton feels his side scored 15 runs more than the par score against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell slammed a quickfire fifty as RCB posted 164/7 in the allotted 20 overs before an all-round bowling performance helped them register a win over Punjab Kings.

Also Read | IND W vs AUS W, Pink-Ball Test 2021: Lone Match Between Australia and India Ends in a Draw.

"I think we were really happy with the target we set them. We probably felt it was 15 runs over the par score for some really clinical striking by Maxwell and AB towards the end," said Garton in the post-match press conference

"We knew as a bowling unit that it would be easy to bat in the first 10 overs, so we tried to restrict them knowing that it would be harder for them to score in the latter half. We executed really well," he added.

Also Read | Kashmir’s Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Delivery in IPL 2021 by an Indian Pacer (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal too hogged the limelight as he picked three wickets to dismantle Punjab Kings batting line-up.

"I think he (Chahal) bowled brilliantly again. He knows that the key role in the middle for him, to come on, with a bit of turn on this pitch and he took crucial wickets at crucial times as well to kind of stem them back," Garton said

"And he kind of controlled the run-rate and made sure that we had a good chance going into the last four overs and he bowled brilliantly," he added.

With this win, RCB has qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021 while for PBKS, qualification is out of their hands if KKR beat SRH later in the evening, as the men in purple and gold will hold the keys. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)