SRH debutant Umran Malik clocked the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer in IPL 2021 in his very first over of the competition. Watch the speedy delivery below.

WATCH: Umran Malik bowled a 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ KMPH delivery 🔥⚡🤯 On #VIVOIPL debut and he showcases his FULL PACE 🔝💪🏻 #KKRvSRH @SunRisers 🎥 👇https://t.co/fg8HrKrwnI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2021 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).