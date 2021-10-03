SRH debutant Umran Malik clocked the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer in IPL 2021 in his very first over of the competition. Watch the speedy delivery below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2021 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).