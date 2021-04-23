Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): After losing two successive games, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara believes that team has the potential to bounce back and just needs to stitch a string of consistent performances.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, the former Sri Lankan captain said, "We know we've had a tough start to the competition, but we could be in a completely different position had we won the opening encounter. The last two defeats have been a little hard to take, but we take the positives and keep the faith in ourselves. It's a long tournament and we certainly have the ability and the chance to turn this around tomorrow."

"What is more important for us is to make sure we've learned our lessons, and can focus on the basics. In my opinion, we just need to start the games well, whether it is with the ball or the bat, we need to make sure we're stamping our authority in the middle," Sangakkara added.

Like the Royals, their opponents on Saturday also enter the match having lost their last two encounters, against CSK and RCB, and Sangakkara believes his team will have to play out of their skin to get back to winning ways.

"We know KKR is a strong team, and they've got a good balance. Just like us, I am sure they are also eager to bounce back, so it will be a tough challenge, and we will need to make sure we are executing all three facets of our game well in order to win," expressed Sangakkara.

Last season in the UAE, the team from Kolkata managed to register two wins against the Royals, defending their totals on both the occasions, which should serve as added motivation for the inaugural winners of the IPL.

"We have had the chance to sit together and make plans for the match tomorrow. We know KKR handed us two losses last season, and I believe these are the kind of matches we need to win if we want to make it to the playoffs," Sangakkara signed off.

Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)