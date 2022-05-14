Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement, Corbin Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of INR 20 lakh. (ANI)

