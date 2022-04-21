Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana will replace him for the rest of the season.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match 34.

"Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Milne, who was picked up by the Super Kings in the player auction for IPL 2022, played the first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana replaces Milne for the rest of the season," said an official statement from CSK.

Matheesha Pathirana, 19, played the Under-19 World Cup 2022 for Sri Lanka. A right-arm pacer with a slinging action, Pathirana picked up 7 wickets from 4 matches in the tournament. He also played the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Axar Patel Reveals How Ricky Ponting’s Speech Charged Up COVID Hit Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The team is currently at the ninth spot in the points table with two points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)