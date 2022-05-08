Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8(ANI): Faf du Plessis played a captain's knock of an unbeaten 73 off 50 balls and Dinesh Karthik blistering little cameo of 30 runs off 8 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 192/3 in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a terrible start losing talisman Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the very first ball of the match as slow left-arm orthodox bowler Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed him.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then joined hands and stitched a partnership to score 47 runs in the first six overs of the powerplay. In the seventh over the duo notched up a fifty-run partnership.

The partnership carried on and took the team's total beyond the triple-figure in just 11.4 overs and in-process captain Faf du Plessis went on to score his half-century in just 34 balls.

Suchith struck again dismissing Rajat Patidar for 48 off 38 balls hitting four boundaries and two sixes as the 105-run partnership was finally broken.

Glenn Maxwell then joined his captain and the duo kept scoring runs at a fast pace to take RCB's total beyond the 150-run mark in just 17.2 overs. Maxwell-du Plessis also notched up a fifty partnership in only 33 balls.

The 54-run partnership was broken when Kartik Tyagi dismissed Maxwell for 33 off 24 balls hitting three fours and two sixes.

Dinesh Karthik walked in to bat and went berserk right from the word go scoring an unbeaten 30 off eight balls hitting one boundary and four sixes to guide RCB to a 192/3 in 20 overs. Faf Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73 off 50 balls.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73, Rajat Patidar 48; Jagadeesha Suchith 2/30, Kartik Tyagi 1/42) vs SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

