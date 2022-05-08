Manchester City are set to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League 2021-22 encounter on Sunday, May 8. The match would be played at the Etihad Stadium and would begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League defending champions would walk into this game with massive advantage to seal the title for themselves this season as well. Liverpool's draw a day ago against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield a day ago has dented a massive blow to the Reds' title hopes. And the Premier League is now for Manchester City to lose. Pep Guardiola's side were left stunned by a late comeback by Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal a few days ago and they would be keen on recovering from that defeat. Chelsea Agree Terms With LA Dodgers Part-Owner Todd Boehly To Sell Premier League Club

Newcastle United, on the other hand, were in good form until they faced Liverpool in their last match, which they lost 1-0. They would be eager on bouncing back and causing an upset in this game, which will make the title race much more interesting. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match.

