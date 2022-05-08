Arsenal takes on Leeds United in the English Premier League 2021-22 clash. Arsenal are currently placed in top four of the EPL points table while Leeds United are on 17th spot and languishing at the bottom. Meanwhile, for live streaming online and live tv telecast of Arsenal vs Leeds United you can scroll down. Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Arsenal come into the game as strong favourites as they are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against Leeds. Since 1993, Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet against Arsenal.

When is Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in Holloway. The game will be held on May 08, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Leeds United match on Disney+ Hotstar.

