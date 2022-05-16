Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded young Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh for his quality to excel in the pressure situations in the ongoing IPL 2022.

The young uncapped left-arm seamer from Punjab has been winning over hearts with his superlative performances in the 15th edition of IPL.

Harbhajan believes it is Arshdeep's ability to bowl the ball of his choice with sheer accuracy that makes him a special player.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Harbhajan said: "The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he seems to flourish more often than not during tense moments. There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments."

"The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to. This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this calibre should definitely get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later," he added.

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan also lauded the left-arm quick for keeping big guns like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya silent in the death overs and proving how special a cricketer he is.

Pathan said: "Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age. He's keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses.

"His growth has been phenomenal. Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer is getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He's going to be the next big thing for Punjab Kings," Pathan added.

Former Australian batting great Matthew Hayden also hailed the young Punjab seamer as the best youngster in the business.

Hayden said, "Arshdeep Singh is the best at the moment in terms of bowling in this Punjab Kings bowling line-up and the best young pacer in this tournament. He's bowling those perfect lengths at the start and even during the death overs."

In what can be a play-off shaping encounter, Monday will witness a crucial contest between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings.

With the fate of the IPL 2022 table hanging in fine balance, whoever wins on the night, will have their play-offs fate firmly in their hands heading into the final round of the league stages. (ANI)

