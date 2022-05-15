Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla reckons Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is taking a leaf out of team's mentor Gautam Gambhir's book and making aggressive captaincy moves in the IPL 2022.

The Karnataka cricketer has marshalled his troops well in the most exciting IPL season which is why the Super Giants look title favourites.

Also Read | Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Chawla, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy, claims the India batter is learning the captaincy skills from the World Cup-winning former Indian opener.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Chawla said: "The way he's leading the side is thrilling to watch. He is leading the Super Giants brilliantly. It's good to see him going for the kill. He's placing slip fielders in the 11th-12th overs and looking to finish the game early. This is something which he's learning well from mentor Gautam Gambhir who was like this during his stint as IPL captain."

Also Read | LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also lauded KL Rahul for showing a lot of calmness and leading the IPL newbies by example.

Harbhajan said: "The biggest propellant for this team's good show has been the way KL Rahul has led them from the front. He has been the leading run-getter for the side. His performance has encouraged other players to do better."

"He has shown a lot of calmness as a captain, which is always required in tournaments like these. Also, the management of this team has been very active since the beginning of the league. They picked the right team, picked the right coach and followed the right strategy," he added.

As Sunday gears up for an electric encounter between two of the most dominant forces in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals will be coming face-to-face in a potential decider for one of the play-off spots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)