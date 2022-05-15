The race to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs is getting tight. And two teams, who will most likely qualify for the second stage, face-off against each other. It is Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. LSG need one win to book their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs while RR need to win both their games to comfortably enter the final four. Meanwhile, for LSG vs RR live streaming online and TV telecast online you can scroll down. LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 63.

Both LSG and RR come into the contest with a defeat in their previous fixtures. However, Lucknow Super Giants are in better form as they have won four out of last five games. RR, on the other hand, have won just two of their last five games.

LSG vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 63 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the LSG vs RR clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

LSG vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 63 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the LSG vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

