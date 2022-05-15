La Liga champions Real Madrid take on Cadiz in their penultimate game of the domestic campaign with Carlo Ancelotti having one eye on the Champions League final. But given the standard set by the Italian manager, any side he puts up to face Cadiz will all but go for the win. This game is of utter significance for the hosts as they are in a relegation scrap with just two points above 18th placed Mallorca in the points table. With Mallorca having to face a considerably easier opponent when compared to Real Madrid in Rayo Vallecano, Cadiz have a lot of work ahead of themselves. Cadiz versus Real Madrid will be streamed on Voot app from 11:00 PM IST. Liverpool Win FA Cup 2021-22, Beat Chelsea 6-5 on Penalties (Watch Video Highlights)

Varazdat Haroyan and Fede San Emeterio are set to undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the match. Ivan Alejo is ruled out of the contest and his pace and dribbling will be surely missed on the wings by the home team. Jeremias Ledesma in goal needs to have a top game with Real Madrid boasting of world class attackers. Skipper Jose Mari will sit deep in midfield and try and stop the opposition from marauding forward.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois have all be rested by Carlo Ancelotti for the visit to Cadiz. Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are part of the match day squad and should feature in some capacity. Mariano Diaz is set to lead the attack for the Los Blancos with Rodrygo and Marco Asensio on the wings. Federico Valverde will be inducted into the starting eleven to give Luka Modric some breather.

When is Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Cadiz vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on May 15, 2022 (Sunday) at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. The match has a scheduled time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Cadiz vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Cadiz vs Real Madrid clash. Cadiz will be fighting for their lives against Real Madrid and with the opponents not fielding their first-choice players, they just might get a positive result.

