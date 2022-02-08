Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Mumbai Indians will do everything in their power to get Ishan Kishan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

The IPL mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Kishan has listed his base price as INR 2 crore but he is not a part of the marquee set.

"It will be very very difficult because there is no right to match card, to begin with, and secondly, their whole success formula that they eventually found was about two skilled players - they had Hardik, Krunal and Pollard one after the other and that provided them with a lot of depth. Their wicketkeeper was always a phenomenal batter, when you look at Quinton de Kock or Ishan Kishan - is it possible to now get all of them together, it's almost next to impossible," Chopra said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan -- IPL Auction Special'.

"There is one thing that I think a record might just change that - in auctions, they rarely spend more than 10 crores on a player, I don't recall too many instances when they have gone ahead and broken their bank. This time at least for one if not two, they'll be getting close to that 10-crore mark - they'll do their level best to get back Ishan Kishan and that will come at a cost but yes they might have to look at a different formula for success as compared to what has worked so far," he added.

Mumbai Indians did not retain Ishan Kishan ahead of the mega auction and the franchise opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav.

IPL 2022 will begin in March-end this year and the final would be played in May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed. (ANI)

