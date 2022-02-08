Inter Milan’s shock 1-2 loss at the hands of city rivals AC Milan has blown open the title race. Simone Inzaghi’s men will now shift their focus to the Copa Italia where AS Roma are waiting. Jose Mourinho is considered a master tactician when it comes to cup clashes and he will know about the vulnerabilities that plague the Nerzzuri at the moment. Inter Milan decimated Roma when the two sides met in the league and for the Roma fans, revenge will certainly be on their minds. Roma generally have been inconsistent this season and blew up several chances to break into the top four. The Copa Italia remains their best bet to win silverware this term and hence they will be up for it. Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Ivan Perisic is likely to be rested against AS Roma, having taken a knock against Milan in the previous game. Federico Dimarco is set to take his place in playing eleven with Matteo Darmian should come in for Denzel Dumfries. Alexis Sanchez will have Edin Dzeko for company in the attacking third and Lautaro Martinez should contribute from the bench if needed.

Tammy Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo are set to be the strike pair for AS Roma and the duo have goals in them. Chris Smalling in defence will have to be on top of his game with Inter Milan boasting of world class players in attack. Sergio Oliveira has looked lively in midfield ever since joining Roma on loan and he is one player that can make a difference in the game for the visitors.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia Quarterfinal 2021-22 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Coppa Italia 2021-21 quarterfinal match between Inter Milan and AS Roma will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, on February 09, 2022 (Wednesday). The football match is scheduled to get underway at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia Quarterfinal 2021-22 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia Quarterfinal 2021-22 quarterfinal clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India as there no broadcasters available.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia Quarterfinal 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Just like live telecast, sadly, no live streaming online for Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Coppa Italia Quarterfinal 2021-22 is available in India. So fans will have to keep tab on social media accounts of both the teams to catch the latest action. In the past, Twitter provided live streaming of the Coppa Italia but this year looks highly unlikely. A tough game for both these teams but Inter Milan have the winning mentality and that should help them progress to the next round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).