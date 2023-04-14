Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The Knight Riders have won two of their first three games and are currently third in the points table. The Sunisers lost their first two games before winning their first game of the season against the Punjab Kings.

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 21.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana said they would play against SRH with the same XI they chose in their last match.

Speaking at the time of toss, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana said, "We'll bowl first. We've been practising here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today."

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Keen on Establishing 'World's Richest T20 Cricket League' in the Gulf, in Talks With IPL Team Owners: Report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram said," Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high-scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully, we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washington Sundar. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik and T Natarajan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)