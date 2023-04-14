In a recent development, Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to launch the ‘world’s richest T20 league’. The Gulf state now have set their sights on cricket, having invested heavily in football and Formula One. They have also held talks with the owners of the Indian Premier League franchises regarding the same. According to a report in the Age, these discussions have been going on for over a year. International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay too stated that Saudi Arabia is keen to invest in the sport. IPL 2023: Disney Star Elated With Audience Response, Says 30.7 Crore Viewers Tuned In for First 10 Matches.

"If you look at other sports they've been involved in, cricket is something I imagine would be attractive to them. Given their advance into sport more generally, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. They're pretty keen to invest in sport, and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue," Barclay stated. Any potential league would need to be sanctioned by the ICC. Fans Chase Brett Lee’s Car for a Selfie on Scooter; Australian Pacer Advises Them To ‘Put a Helmet On’ (Watch Video).

Will Indians be able to play in the Saudi Arabia’s T20 League?

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prevents players from participating in any other franchise T20 league outside of the country. If this league comes through, then we might see a change in this stance of the BCCI. Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud was quoted by Arab News saying, "Our aim is to create a sustainable industry for locals and expats living in the Kingdom and make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination.”

‘Visit Saudi’, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority, is one of the sponsors of IPL 2023. Earlier this year, fans witnessed the inaugural edition of the International League (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates, which is the venue for cricket matches if they are to be held in the Gulf region. That might as well change if Saudi Arabia launches this new league.

