Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans here at the IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Sanju Samson-led RR currently are at the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points in nine matches they played. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans hold the top position in the points table with 12 points in 9 matches.

"We would like to bat first. It's a bit hard to read this pitch. Let's bat a few overs and figure it out later. The standard of cricket we are playing is really good. We were expecting something like this from Jaiswal with the prep he had been putting in. Adam Zampa comes in place of Jason Holder," Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said at the time of toss.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said there is no change in the side.

" We were going to bat first as well. If the home captain does not know to what to choose, I thought might as well bowl and see what happens. They are a strong, consistent side. We have to be at our best. I don't think so (smiles, when asked about changes to his side)," he said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav and KM Asif.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore. (ANI)

