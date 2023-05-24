Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): Solid knocks from Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and a fine cameo from Nehal Wadhera in the death overs helped Mumbai Indians (MI) reach 182/8 in their 20 overs of Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at Chennai on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan gave yet another brisk start to MI. The duo smashed LSG skipper Krunal Pandya for 16 runs in the third over, including two fours and a six.

LSG put an end to MI's intent-filled start as Naveen-ul-Haq stepped in to dismiss Rohit for 11 off 10 balls, with Ayush Badoni taking the catch at covers. MI was 30/1 in 3.2 overs.

Cameron Green was next up on the crease. The centurion from the last match started by smashing Naveen for two successive boundaries.

However, Ishan could not sustain himself at the crease for longer as he edged the ball straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran for 15 off 12 balls. Yash Thakur got his first wicket. MI was at 38/2 in 4.2 overs.

MI touched the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

In the final over of the powerplay, Krunal's struggles continued as he gave away 16 runs, including three boundaries by Green. MI was 62/2 in six overs, with Green (23*) and Suryakumar Yadav (9*) unbeaten.

Suryakumar and Green started to hit aggressively and built a partnership. The duo also brought up their fifty-run stand in just 28 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 98/2, with Green (41*) and Suryakumar (27*) unbeaten.

MI crossed the 100-run mark in 10.1 overs.

Naveen turned the momentum in MI's favour, taking big wickets of Suryakumar (33 off 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Green (41 in 23 balls with six fours and two sixes). MI sunk to 105/4 in 11 overs.

Tim David and Tilak Varma started to build a partnership but the run flow slowed down a bit.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 131/4, with Tilak (18*) and Tim (7*) unbeaten.

The 43-run stand between David and Tilak was broken by Yash Thakur, who got his second wicket and dismissed David for 13 off 13 balls. Deepak Hooda took a catch at long-on. MI was 148/5 in 16.3 overs.

Nehal Wadhera came next as Impact Player. With the help of a six from him, MI crossed the 150-run mark in 17.1 overs. Naveen delivered three straight wides in the over. But he got the last laugh as Tilak was dismissed for 26 off 22 balls, with Deepak taking another catch. Naveen got his fourth wicket. MI was 159/6 in 17.3 overs.

MI's downward spiral in the second half continued, with pacer Mohsin Khan getting his first wicket. Chris Jordan skied the ball into the air and found the hands of Deepak yet again. Jordan walked back for just four. MI was 168/7 in 18.5 overs.

In the final over, Nehal smashed Yash for two fours and a six but was dismissed for 23 off 12 balls in the final ball of the innings.

MI finished at 182/8 in their 20 overs.

Naveen was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 4/38 in his four overs. Yash took 3/34 in his four overs. Mohsin got one wicket.

Brief Scores: MI 182/8 (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33, Naveen ul Haq 4/38). (ANI)

