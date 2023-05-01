Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav's attacking 50 and young Tim David's power-packed cameo of 45, guided Mumbai Indians to a thrilling six-wicket win on the last over against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav played an attacking knock of 55 off 29 balls. Cameron Green scored 44 off 26 balls while Tim David scored 45* off just 14 balls and Tilak Varma played a knock of 29* off 21.

R Ashwin was the pick of the bowler for RR, he took two scalps. Sandeep and Trent Boult took one wicket each.

The maiden century from Yashasvi Jaiswal went in vain as Rajasthan Royals lost the match by six wickets.

Chasing a huge total of 212, birthday boy Rohit Sharma went back to the dressing room very early. Sandeep Sharma took the wicket of Rohit at 3 off 5 balls. MI was 14/1 after Rohit's dismissal.

Mumbai following the run chase, reached to 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

After the end of the Powerplay, MI was at 58/1.

Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green brought their 50-run partnership for the 2nd wicket in 32 balls. However, their partnership broke at the 9th over when R Ashwin took the breakthrough of Ishan. Ishan was dismissed at 28 off 23 balls. M was 76/2 in 8.2 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease and hit six in the first ball itself. In the 10th over, he punished Holder with three back-to-back fours, taking MI to 98/2 in 10 overs.

Ashwin took one more wicket by dismissing Green, who was batting at 44 off 26 balls consisting of four fours and two sixes. MI was at 101/3 in 10/4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav seemed in his usual touch, he attacked Kuldeep Sen and collected 20 runs in 13th over. He punched one six and three fours, one in a no-ball.

MI batters attacked Yuzvendra Chahal in the 14th over where they collected 17 runs.

Suryakumar brought his fifty 24 balls in 14.1 overs.

Trent Boult got the big wicket of Surya at 55 off 29 balls. Sandeep Sharma took a stunning catch at short fine leg. MI was at 152/4 after 15.4 overs.

In the last three overs, MI needed 43 runs, Tikal Varma was batting at 20 off 15 balls and Tim David was batting at 11 off five balls. They required a run rate of 10 per over. The duo ensured that MI finished the 1000th IPL match on the winning side.

Earlier, batting first, runs were brimming for RR. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was in fine touch, hitting boundaries every over.

After the powerplay, Rajasthan reached 65 runs without losing any wickets, with Yashasvi (41*) and Buttler (11*) unbeaten.

In the 8th over, MI got their first breakthrough when Piyush Chawla cleared up Jos Buttler at 18 off 19 balls. He hit two fours and one six in his inning. RR was 72/1 in 7.1 overs.

Sanju Samson opened his batting with a six, but it did not last long as Arshad Khan dismissed him with a length ball. Tilak Varma took his catch in deep midwicket, batting at 14 off 10 balls. RR was 95/2 in 9.5 overs.

Holding wickets from one end, Jaiswal brought up his fifty off 32 balls, hitting a boundary to Chawla. With Jaiswal's fifty, RR achieved the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs.

Piyush Chawla with his spin bowling, sent RR on the back foot. In the 11th over, he took his second wicket, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal cheaply at 2 off 4 balls. RR was 103/3 in 10.5 overs.

Rajasthan lost their fourth wicket in the 15th over when Jofra Archer took the scalp of Jason Holder who was batting at 11 off 9 balls consisting of one six. RR was 143/4 in 14.1 overs.

Jaiswal ensured from his end to keep the scoreboard moving, he provided a 150-run mark to RR by hitting six on Meredith's bowling at 15.5 overs.

RR lost two quick wickets: Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed by Arshad Khan at 8 off 9 balls and Dhruv Jurel was dismissed by Meredith at 2 off 3 balls.

Batting exceptionally well, Jaiswal clinched his maiden IPL century off 53 balls in the 17.4 overs with the four.

In the 19th over, Jaiswal punished Archer with two maximums.

RR reached the 200-run mark in 19.2 overs.

Jaiswal was dismissed by Arshad Khan in 19.4 overs. He scored 124 off 62 balls, consisting of 16 fours and eight sixes. He was dismissed by Arshad Khan in the final over.

RR posted a massive 212/7 in 20 overs.

Arshad Khan (3/39) was impressed with the ball. Piyush Chawla took two wickets and Archer and Meredith got one wicket each.

Brief scores: RR: 212/7 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124, Jos Buttler 18, Arshad Khan 3/39) vs MI: 214/4: (Suryakumar Yadav 55, Tim David 45*, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/27). (ANI)

